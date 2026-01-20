Liam Keen comment: Wolves' system success, defensive maverick and points lost

Now stretching to five games in all competitions, Wolves look like a different outfit to the one he took over when Vitor Pereira was sacked.

Points

A point against Newcastle is often a good point for most teams in the Premier League and Wolves are no different.

This match is one Wolves would have likely lost earlier this season, but they are now competitive again and have some consistency in their performances and results of late.

As far as 0-0 draws go, the game was entertaining enough and had some chances, without either side fully grasping control of it.

Wolves boss Rob Edwards. Picture: PA

Despite the progress Wolves have made, it is somewhat frustrating that they were unable to go up an extra gear because the game was there to be won.

Newcastle, for all their talent, were not at their best and the home crowd was willing Wolves on to go and win it.

They were unable to find that winning moment, but it does not detract from the relatively strong performance and progress Wolves have made.