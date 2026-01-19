Wolves launch £1 junior ticket offer

The 'kids for a quid' offer is for the Molineux clash against Bournemouth on January 31, with junior tickets now on general sale for £1 when purchased alongside one full-paying adult or OAP ticket.

Following a disastrous season, Wolves have made a strong start to 2026 and are now five games unbeaten in all competitions and have two clean sheets in their last two Premier League matches at Molineux.

Head coach Rob Edwards has been keen to reconnect with the supporters, who have backed his side amid a recent upturn in form.

The discounted junior tickets are exclusively located in the Steve Bull lower tier and can be purchased on the Wolves website.

In a statement about the offer, the club said: "Supporters must select the 'KidsForAQuid' price class on the junior ticket when redeeming the offer online.

"Season ticket holders can access the offer by purchasing a £1 Junior ticket, but must contact the ticket office by phone or in person to be re-located to the Steve Bull Stand lower tier for this fixture.

"Tickets are limited and subject to availability, so book early to avoid disappointment."