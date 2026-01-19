Wolves Fans' Verdict v Newcastle: A fair point as Wolves make more progress

Clive Smith

The new-look Wolves are a lot easier on the eye these days. We still need more pace, we still need more quality, but we're not likely to spend £40m-£60m on a dozen players, so we have what we have. Given that, the improvement, since our opening dozen games, is significant, and pleasing.

Despite having less possession we were competitive and offered as much of a goal threat as Newcastle. The opposition's high defensive line, even in open play, dictated our pattern of play to an extent.

Striking the balance between risk and reward is a challenge. Highlighted no more than Mosquera who, despite looking calmer these days, offered more than ever going forward and supporting attacks, but his passing was wasteful at telling moments.

With Barnes and Gordon wide it was important that Tchatchoua and H.Bueno had a good game, and they did.

The Trippier v Mane encounter I'd hoped to see favour us never really materialised.

With Gomes and the excellent Andre mixing it successfully with their big boys in midfield there was a lot of stalemate going on.

With about 20 minutes to go substitutions started to change the game. The Arias/Gomes swap in particular made us look weaker, just when Newcastle seemed to be stepping up a gear.

Having said that I'd have thought swapping Tchatchoua/Rodrigo Gomes might have been a positive option. However Tchatchoua won two good defensive headers and a tackle that Rodrigo might not have done, so Rob Edwards obviously made the right call.