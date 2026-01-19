Wolves defender proud of team 'spirit' in Newcastle draw

A committed display saw Wolves play out a goalless draw with Newcastle, as they maintained a good start to 2026.

And Bueno, who was one of Wolves' stand-out performers, was pleased with the team's output.

"It was a tough match," Bueno said.

"We knew it, they have a really good team, but our team showed a really good spirit.

"I'm really proud of that, even though we didn't win. We want to win but it was a good match.

"They had more possession of the ball but we looked a threat for them when we had it as well, that's important.

"It was a difficult one but we got through."

Wolves had chances to win it but lacked some decisive actions in the final third and Bueno believes it is an area to improve.

"The key is those moments when we get the ball back, keep it a bit more and get a few passes," he added.

"When you lose it straight away they are a really dangerous team, so we just have to improve those things, but I think we did a good game.

"We are really confident in the work we are doing right now.

"We just need to get those wins, right now even a draw is a result where we are not happy because we know we have to get more results.

"We will fight for that and hopefully in the next one we get a win."