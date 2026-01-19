Where Opta supercomputer predicts West Brom will finish as Albion dragged into Championship relegation battle

Friday's defeat to Middlesbrough coupled with results over the weekend have seen Albion sucked deeper into trouble.

They are just four points clear of the relegation zone now - and take on Norwich City on Tuesday night, who occupy that final spot in the bottom three.

However, there are other caveats to the fight for survival, with Portsmouth, who are two places below Albion, having two games in hand on the Baggies. The two face off ng to in a few weeks time.

There is still a long way to go and the clash with Norwich on Tuesday won't be season defining - but a victory will be a huge help to Eric Ramsay's side.

The table has Albion in 19th at the moment - but according to statistic gurus Opta, where are Albion likely to finish?

Opta produces predicted tables after every round of Championship games - and they have done so again after what has been a difficult weekend for Albion.

And according to Opta this week, Albion will do just enough to avoid the drop come the end of the season.

They have Sheffield Wednesday to be rooted at the bottom of the table come the end of the season - and has them joined by Oxford United and Norwich.

Above that, Opta predicts that Blackburn and Pompey will just about survive - with Albion finishing 19th in the table and five points clear of safety.