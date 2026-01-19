Telford Tigers slip to successive defeats after Romford Raiders setback

Tom Watkins' charges had lost 4-3 at home to Peterborough Phantoms just 24 hours earlier and suffered a second successive defeat in East London.

Tijay Anderson opened the scoring for the hosts with over eight minutes on the clock during the first period.

In a low-scoring affair, Jake Sylvester finally doubled the Raiders' advantage 17 minutes into the second period, before Brandon Ayliffe made it 3-0 in the 52nd-minute.

Canadian forward Patrick Brown reduced the arrears for the Tigers in the final five minutes when he added the finishing touches to an attack involving fellow countryman Caelan McPhee and Eric Henderson.

But it would prove only a short reprieve as Sylvester doubled his tally and restored Raiders' three-goal lead in the dying embers to consign the Tigers to a third defeat in four games.

4th-place Peterborough created further daylight between themselves and Telford in 5th with a four-point weekend.

Next, Telford face two of the top three in 24 hours - travelling to Leeds Knights in 3rd on Saturday, before hosting league leaders Swindon Wildcats on Sunday.