"Not enough for us" - Ladislav Krejci has his say on Wolves' latest draw

Rob Edwards' side are in a much better place now after going five unbeaten, but still have a mountain to climb if they want to pull off a miraculous Premier League survival attempt.

Krejci says the confidence is improving every week among the team, but he admits they need wins to have any hope of staying up.

"We feel it on the pitch and in the dressing room as well," Krejci said.

"Of course, the confidence and the feelings are better when you start winning and start getting some points, not only losing like in the past.

"We feel it and this is what we have to continue.