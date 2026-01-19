Shropshire Star
Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Newcastle as two get 8/10

Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the draw with Newcastle.

By Liam Keen
Published

Jose Sa

The goalkeeper makes the odd silly decision, but overall is in some good form and is being aggressive in his box.

Aggressive: 7

Jackson Tchatchoua

Tchatchoua has not been in good form, but was better overall against Newcastle with fewer mistakes.

Better: 6

Yerson Mosquera

A commanding effort from the maverick defender, who often raced out of defence to give Wolves an attacking outlet.

Maverick: 7

Santi Bueno

The defender was aggressive against a strong striker in Woltemade and did very well to contain him.

Strong: 7