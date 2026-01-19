Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Newcastle as two get 8/10
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the draw with Newcastle.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Jose Sa
The goalkeeper makes the odd silly decision, but overall is in some good form and is being aggressive in his box.
Aggressive: 7
Jackson Tchatchoua
Tchatchoua has not been in good form, but was better overall against Newcastle with fewer mistakes.
Better: 6
Yerson Mosquera
A commanding effort from the maverick defender, who often raced out of defence to give Wolves an attacking outlet.
Maverick: 7
Santi Bueno
The defender was aggressive against a strong striker in Woltemade and did very well to contain him.
Strong: 7