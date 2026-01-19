Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Newcastle as two get 8/10

Jose Sa

The goalkeeper makes the odd silly decision, but overall is in some good form and is being aggressive in his box.

Aggressive: 7

Jackson Tchatchoua

Tchatchoua has not been in good form, but was better overall against Newcastle with fewer mistakes.

Better: 6

Yerson Mosquera

A commanding effort from the maverick defender, who often raced out of defence to give Wolves an attacking outlet.

Maverick: 7

Santi Bueno

The defender was aggressive against a strong striker in Woltemade and did very well to contain him.

Strong: 7