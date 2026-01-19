Ex-West Brom star Saido Berahino links up with famous ITV quizzer and Premier League players in new team

The former Albion striker has had a varied career since departing Albion - having burst onto the scene at the Baggies and been one of the hottest properties in English football.

Berahino's departure and story has been well documented over the years - and he last played professionally in Slovenia last year.

It was reported recently that Berahino is making the move in to coaching.

But now it seems he is pulling the boots back on alongside other former Premier League players for a charitable cause.

Berhaino has been announced as the latest signing for Inter Legends FC,

The team was set up to bring together ex-professional players and non-professionals, and they then take on teams in charity matches to raise money for good causes.

And Berahino has become the latest player to link up with the side, alongside other former Premier League players such as Henri Lansbury, Paul Konchesky, Rickie Lambert, Frazier Campbell and Ciaran Clark.

In another twist, the side is managed by famous ITV quizzer from hit show The Chase, Shaun Wallace, who is known on the show as The Dark Destroyer.

And Berahino could be back in action on familiar soil in a few days time - as the Inter Legends team take on a 'Peoples Pundits' side at Walsall's Bescot Stadium on Thursday.