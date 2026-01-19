"Anything can happen" - Yerson Mosquera on Wolves' draw with Newcastle and team momentum

A point against Newcastle United on Sunday made it five without a defeat in all competitions, four in the Premier League, but Wolves are still 14 points from safety.

That essentially becomes 15 points when you consider Wolves' goal difference of -26 compared to the -13 of 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, but Mosquera believes Wolves can still close the gap.

“This momentum is really important," he said.

"We have confidence now because we are playing much better. I know it’s a difficult situation, but we keep pushing and we will be putting everything we can into every game.

“We will have chances as well, it’s 11 against 11, and I know we had a first half of the season that was not very good, but I trust everyone in this team. In football, anything can happen, and we will be able to win the points.

“I’m happy for the point. It’s normal, but we’re feeling a little bit sad because we knew we could win the game. It was a big game for us and we created chances, we created opportunities to score.

“But we will be working hard to score in the next game. But that is football. The most important thing is how we improve, how we increase the performance, and this next step is the most important.

“We created chances to score, and we will be trying more for that. I know it’s really hard because they have a very good team.

“Everyone knows how difficult Newcastle are and how they play, but we trust everyone. We are good team and now we have a good moment, and we need to do much better. We need to train more to score goals.”

Yerson Mosquera (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Wolves have now got back-to-back Premier League clean sheets at Molineux and Mosquera is enjoying playing alongside fellow centre-backs Santi Bueno and Ladislav Krejci.

He added: “It’s the job of everyone. I have a good relationship with Santi and Krejci, they are good players and I believe in them, but the clean sheets are the job of everyone. Everyone is working together to keep clean sheets and to push.

“But that is really important. If we work like this then we can win a lot of games. But we need to trust each other, we need to believe and we will be doing much better.

"I do like to be strong and to put the energy in the game and give the same power for everyone.

“If they see me like this, then there will be fighting for the team as well. And it’s really important with how we are, how we feel, and we need to enjoy our football, but we need to keep going as well.”

Wolves' unbeaten run will be at risk this weekend when they travel to take on Manchester City, but Mosquera is still believing in an upset.

He said: “Everyone knows Man City, but I just want to say that this is football – anything can happen. We will be going there to fight, to play.

“We are positive, we have confidence, and we need to do 100 per cent to get a good result.”