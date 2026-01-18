Women Women star makes return to club to boost promotion hopes

George only left the club in July last year to move up to the Women's Super League 2 with Sheffield United but after a short spell in Yorkshire, she has returned to the club where she started her career as a teenager.

The midfielder joined Wolves at 13-years-old and progressed through the youth ranks before establishing herself as a first team regular.

Aside from brief spells at Spurs and Stoke, she has spent the majority of her career at Wolves and has come back to the club again to boost their promotion hopes.

George said: "It feels so good to be back. Walking through the doors of the training ground, seeing everybody, seeing the players, it feels normal and it feels like home.

"I've been away in WSL2 and in that time I think I have learned a lot from being in a new environment and taking myself out of my comfort zone. I've developed a lot about myself as a person and a player, putting myself into different situations I think I have adapted well to.

"I know I can bring my experience and my leadership back into the squad now and knowing what the club values, a lot of hard work! I want to be involved in a very successful squad and finish this season on a high."

She has spent more than a decade at the club in total, making 167 appearances and scoring 52 goals.

Wolves sit top of the National League Northern Premier Division, two points above rivals Burnley, and are fighting for promotion to the WSL2 for the first time.

Manager Dan McNamara added: “When the opportunity to bring Tammi back arose, it was a no-brainer for us as we know what a talent she is. She returns to us having had that experience of elite level football and she will be a fantastic addition to our competitive squad.

“She is a player who already has a fantastic relationship with the squad as well our brilliant supporters and we know that when she is selected, she will fit back into the group seamlessly. We know that she is Wolves through and through and we are excited that she has returned.”