Telford Tigers pegged back three times as Peterborough Phantoms take overtime victory

The Phantoms claimed an edge in the battle for fourth in the NIHL National standings with the rollercoaster victory in Telford.

Tom Watkins' hosts, who have been in fine form of late, led three times but were unable to shake the gusty visitors. Peterborough made it 3-3 with four minutes to go of the second period and with nothing to separate the sides in the third period the contest went to overtime.

After a scoreless 20 minutes, overtime was just a minute old when the visitors' Cameron Hough decided the clash with the golden goal. It was just a second overtime or shootout defeat of the season for Tigers, who claim a point for forcing extras.

Telford showed some sharp finishing after neat creative work in the first two periods as Louie Newell opened the scoring inside six minutes after excellent work from behind the net by Tate Shudra.

Louie Newell takes the congratulations after he gets Tigers on the board. Pic: Edward Bowen/eb photography

Tigers skipper and hero Scott McKenzie netted an expert finish to put his side ahead - but it wasn't enough. Pic: Edward Bowen/eb photography

A second Tigers goal was ruled out for interference on review as Peterborough star Luke Ferrara equalised on nine minutes.

The hosts led just four minutes later as Canadian favourite David Thomson lifted high into the corner after expert delivery from compatriot Eric Henderson.

Telford took their lead into the second period but Peterborough's Ralfs Circenis made it 2-2 seven minutes into the restart.

Parity was brief though as home skipper Scott McKenzie pulled his side ahead once more with a fine finish from the right of the slot while four on four.

Phantoms took advantage of a Joe Aston penalty for slashing as Dillon Lawrence netted, which forced overtime and the defeat.