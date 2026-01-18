Steve Bull: Wolves have nothing to lose against Newcastle - so attack them!

The Magpies are flying high and are a very good side who work hard, meaning we will have to be at our very best against them.

I'd go with an attacking side again. If we sit back against Newcastle they will pick us off and score early goals, but if we go at them from the first whistle they won't know what's hit them.

I would put an attacking side out there and go after them from the very first whistle. What have we got to lose?

We also can't be complacent and think we're world beaters because we scored six against Shrewsbury Town, we have to go out there with something to prove and treat it as a do or die match.

If we're complacent they will walk all over us, but if we're aggressive from the beginning then we can shock them.