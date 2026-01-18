"Another step forward" - Rob Edwards gives his verdict on Wolves' draw with Newcastle

Neither side could force a breakthrough in an entertaining goalless draw at Molineux, as Wolves continued their strong start to 2026.

Although they are still expected to be relegated this season, Edwards was pleased with how his players approached a tricky clash with the Magpies and feels they are continuing to progress in the right direction.

"I think the quality of the team that we're up against, the quality of the players that they've got, it was a really solid, spirited performance," Edwards said.

"I would have loved us to carry a little bit more threat, but the way the game went, it was difficult to catch them on the counter and obviously with a set-piece.