Wolves v Newcastle preview: Boss urging belief ahead of tough selection dilemma

Wolves have found some momentum and form as they are four unbeaten in all competitions and welcome the Magpies to Molineux with renewed optimism, despite sitting bottom of the Premier League table.

Edwards' side are still likely to be relegated, but many of his players have spoken publicly in recent weeks to insist it is not over yet and the head coach has welcomed that attitude.

He said: "We have to and the players have got to go into every game believing that we can win and we certainly do.

"I feel, especially these last few weeks, I genuinely feel as well the lads have got that belief now. So they have to (give those messages).

"My thing will always be that we fight to the end of the 38th game, regardless of whatever happens. That's what we have to do."

Ladislav Krejci, Rodrigo Gomes and Matt Doherty have all spoken publicly about not giving up on survival.

When asked if there was any surprise it was those three players putting that message out, Edwards added: "No, but I think if you asked any of the group at the moment, they'd be saying the same sorts of things. I believe that.