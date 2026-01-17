Liam Keen's predicted Wolves XI v Newcastle

Despite Emmanuel Agbadou now returning, it's hard to see any changes in the back three, while I would expect Jose Sa to start in goal.

David Moller Wolfe has done well when introduced, but Hugo Bueno is putting in strong performances and I expect him to keep his place at left-wing-back.

On the right, Jackson Tchatchoua should probably not start based on form, but Pedro Lima is still raw and Rodrigo Gomes has only just returned from injury, so Edwards may have no other choice.