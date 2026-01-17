Eric Ramsay's first game in charge of the club saw Albion fall 2-0 down against second placed Boro - before a spirited comeback saw goals from Isaac Price and Jed Wallace draw them level.

But in the final minute of normal time, Boro won it as they cut through Albion to lash in a winner.

It was a gut punch for Albion - but it was a script we have seen play out time and time again this season.

But how many times have Albion conceded late goals, and how much has it cost them?

Since the start of the campaign late goals have hit Albion. In total, after the 70th minute Albion have conceded nine goals.