Wolves v Newcastle: Who's out and who's a doubt

Rob Edwards has had some injured players back of late and in his press conference, the head coach confirmed he has no fresh concerns and will welcome Emmanuel Agbadou back to the squad after his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The only small blow is Tawanda Chirewa not training this week due to illness.

But how are the two injured players recovering?

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 0% chance

Bellegarde last played on December 8, when he picked up a hamstring injury at home to Manchester United.