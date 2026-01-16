Schools and teachers earn top marks at Shropshire cricket awards

The night of celebration took place at the The Shropshire Golf Centre, where a host of individual and team awards were handed out.

Cricket Development Coach Tim Bellett said: “As someone who works closely with schools across Shropshire, I see first-hand the passion, commitment, and creativity that go into introducing young people to our sport.

“Whether it’s a teacher giving up their lunch break to run a club, or a school going the extra mile to give every child a chance to play - these efforts are where the love of cricket begins.

“I have the honour of presenting two very special sets of awards - recognising both the schools and the teachers who have made a real impact on cricket in education this year.

Primary School and Primary School Teacher of the Year

Harlescott Junior School and Penny Owen

Tim said: “Our first award celebrates a school and a teacher who have worked hand-in-hand to make cricket a vibrant and inclusive part of school life.

"This year’s winners have shown an incredible commitment to giving every child the opportunity to experience and enjoy the game.

“Harlescott Junior School has been a fantastic supporter of cricket for several years now, regularly welcoming our coaches and making the most of every opportunity to get their pupils involved. They attend numerous competitions throughout the year, always with great enthusiasm and team spirit.

“At the heart of all this is Penny Owen - the driving force behind it all. Penny organises everything, from coaching sessions to competition entries, ensuring that cricket is a consistent and exciting part of school life for her pupils.”

Secondary School and Secondary School Teacher of the Year

Bridgnorth Endowed and Rory Noble

This year, Bridgnorth Endowed welcomed us in to run a pilot programme - a bold step that has helped shape how we now offer cricket packages to secondary schools across the county," said Tim.

“Their pupils didn’t just take part - they stepped up. Many of them completed a Young Leaders programme and then went on to support several primary school competitions, taking on roles such as managing teams, scoring, and even umpiring matches.

“It’s been fantastic to see them grow in confidence and leadership through cricket.

“Driving all of this is Rory Noble - a teacher who is constantly pushing to make cricket more accessible and more embedded in school life.

“His passion and commitment have opened doors for so many students, and his efforts are helping to build a sustainable cricket culture at Bridgnorth Endowed.”

Derwen College claimed the SEND School of the Year award and Stephen Evans was named School Teacher of the Year

SEND School and School Teacher of the Year

Derwen College and Stephen Evans

Cricket Shropshire Inclusion Officer Tyler Ibbotson said: “This award goes to a school that’s been a constant part of our cricket journey for several years now.

"They’ve shown amazing loyalty, always turning up, always getting involved, and doing it all with a smile.

“They have been part of our new Young Ambassador's leadership course, we’ve seen their students grow in confidence, take on new roles, and really inspire others around them.

“They’ve entered every competition we’ve run, and they always play the game in the right spirit, humble, respectful, and full of team morale.

“And alongside that, we also want to recognise someone who’s been a key part of that success. The Teacher of the Year award goes to Stephen Evans.

“Stephen’s enthusiasm, commitment, and genuine care for his students have helped make cricket at Derwen what it is today. He’s a brilliant example of what can happen when passion and purpose come together.”