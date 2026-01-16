Non-league sides hope to be back in action after enforced break

The Crown Meadow men have served a seven-day notice of approach for Wolverhampton City striker Kai Houlihan.

Griffiths has been keen to add to his frontline having seen Reagan Wardle and Joel Westwood both move on to promotion chasers Gornal Athletic earlier in the season.

And he is hoping the deal can be tied up in time for Houlihan to figure in Saturday’s home clash with Midland League Division One basement boys Allexton & New Parks.

“I have known of Kai for a while. He has been around for a while and has had spells at Bilston and Wednesfield. He knows where the back of the net is and he knows this league,” said Griffiths. "We have put seven days in for him and hopefully we can get him in for Saturday, or if not next week."

Griffiths will be keeping one on the weather this week after his side suffered another postponement last Saturday, when their scheduled home clash with second-placed Knowle was called off

"It's getting ridiculous now but what can we do?,” added Griffiths. "It is what it easy, we were hoping to organise a friendly in the week to get some miles in the lads' legs.

“They didn't train last week either because of the weather, but we gave them a 5k run to do.”

Bridgnorth will be keen to get back into action against a side they beat 5-1 earlier in the season and who are cut adrift at the bottom of the table with just six points.

"They will probably come to frustrate us, but I have said to the lads that it's time to switch on and put teams like this to bed,” he said.

Whitchurch Alport will have to wait a little longer to kick their 2026 off – they have no game tomorrow, following last weekend’s raft of postponements in the wake of Storm Goretti.

Shifnal Town hope to finally get the new year up and running in a crucial clash at Vauxhall Motors tomorrow.

Connor Patterson’s men have not played since suffering a 2-1 defeat at struggling Darlaston Town on New Year’s Day.

Shifnal Town manager Connor Patterson

That has seen them slip out of the Northern One West play-off positions and down to seventh, but they have a chance to make up ground at a Vauxhall side who sit just one point and one place above them in the table.

Following tomorrow’s clash, Shifnal will then try for a third time to get their clash with Bury played on Wednesday night (7.45pm).

In North West Counties League Division One South, Market Drayton Town are at home leaders Runcorn Town tomorrow – but are boosted by a new attacking signing.

Boss Dan Dawson, whose slide are 13th, had been keen to replace departed frontman Sam Preece and has added former Stone Old Alleynians striker Ollie Griffiths to his Town ranks.

"He's a good player, physical and direct and will be a good addition for us," said Dawson. "I think we're still looking for another one, just to provide another option to go with Ollie to have a good unit to go again."

Elsewhere, Steve Hinks leads third-placed Telford Town for the first time as they host Cammell Laird 1907.

Hinks took just under a fortnight ago following Matthew Boswell’s surprise switch to third-bottom Shawbury United, but saw his first two matches fall victim to the weather.

Boswell did lead Shawbury in a 6-0 defeat at table-topping Runcorn Town last weekend, so goes chasing his first three points at home to New Mills tomorrow.

Elsewhere, Haughmond are at Ashville and Allscott Heath away to Alsager Town.

And Ludlow Town aim to continue their climb up the Hellenic League Division One on Saturday

They host a ​Malmesbury Victoria side who sit eighth in the table, one place and one point above them in the standings.

Chris Waldron’s side will go into the clash in confident mood having picked up 10 points from the last 12 on offer in the league. One of those points came away to Saturday’s opponents courtesy of a 2-2 draw.