Liam Keen comment: Wolves start shaping squad ahead of expected relegation

Not only because of the awkwardness of a mid-season move, but particularly due to Wolves' position in the Premier League and expected relegation to the Championship.

It has taken some time to get going but Wolves are now in the process of shaping their squad for next season.

Marshall Munetsi is set to complete a loan to Paris FC until the end of the season, while negotiations are ongoing for Emmanuel Agbadou to potentially make a permanent switch to Besiktas.

Both players arrived at the club this time last year - both for fees in the region of £15million - and now both are likely to depart if the deals can be done.

Above anything else, that shows how shambolic Wolves' recruitment has been in 2025.

In the summer, the signing of six players without a single minute of Premier League experience, while also selling Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri, tells the story of Wolves' decline.