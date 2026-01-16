"It's not the case" - Rob Edwards opens up on potential Wolves departures

Marshall Munetsi has already departed on loan, while Besiktas are in talks to sign Emmanuel Agbadou, Atletico Madrid are pushing for Joao Gomes and Leeds have expressed an interest in Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Edwards does not claim everyone will stay at the club, but does say no-one is forcing a move away.

"A lot of the lads want to try and maybe right some of the wrongs and want to help the club," the head coach said.

"They want to do well, of course for themselves, but for a football club as well. They really are genuinely all committed.

"That's not saying that no one's going to go, I'm not saying that, I've been consistent with that all the way through.

"But, it's not like people are banging the door down or trying to force anything. It's not the case."

On interest in some of his key players, Edwards added: "They're here and absolutely committed and we'll treat everything on an individual basis.

"If we think it's the right thing for the club, then we might look at something, but only if it's right for us.

"We have got good players here, so I'm expecting there to be rumours and speculation, but at the moment that's where it is.

"We'll deal with something if it was to come along on an individual basis, but I'm under no pressure to sell any of those lads."

Edwards admits that the 'complex' January window has made it hard for Wolves to make signings so far, but he is adamant they want to keep fighting in the Premier League despite the likelihood of relegation.

"We want to be competitive now and you want to be competitive going forward as well," he said.

"We're under no pressure to sell. If we don't think it's right for us, then we'll keep the group that we've got here and I know they're going to give us absolutely everything.

"If we think it's the right thing for the football club and we can potentially improve the group, then we'll look at it."