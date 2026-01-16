Bowlers hope to get back on a roll in Shropshire this weekend

But it’s not this campaign’s go-to haunt of Meole Brace that will host tomorrow’s one-day competition or the winter series 24 hours later.

Monkmoor is the venue for the one-dayer (9am start, entry £12) after last Saturday’s comp planned for Market Drayton club Joules fell victim of the bad weather.

And Greenfields will be the stage for Sunday’s round robin-only 13-up games that comprise round 14 of the winter series, sessions starting at 9am and 1.30pm (entry £7) and entrants warned of parking restrictions in the area.

The use of fresh venues is a welcome one for BB chief Jamie Brookes, who stressed: “Going forward any clubs that wish to host please contact me on 07522 624773.”

However, weather conditions are not a worry for Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club as they prepare to welcome Wollescote Hall tomorrow for their first friendly match of the winter.

Annual meetings

Mid Shropshire clubs dominate a surge in club annual meetings.

It starts tonight with Much Wenlock’s AGM at 7pm in Priory Hall and league champions Sinclair and their first division rivals Trench follow suit in their clubhouses at 7.30.

Horsehay, back in the league after losing their Premier League place to Woore, will look to take stock at their annual gathering on Sunday at 7pm.

All Shropshire affiliated clubs are still waiting for confirmation of the venue for the county association AGM on Saturday, February 7 at 11am as the search goes on for a suitably sized setting.

British County Bowls Championships



Potential changes that would impact Shropshire’s men’s and women’s teams in their respective British County Bowls Championships will be voted on tomorrow.

The proposals are going before a Rules Revisions meeting of the British Crown Green Bowling Association, which follows the governing body’s AGM at Owley Wood Rec Club in Weaverham, Northwich, that starts at 10am.

Under the potential changes, practice for away teams in the men’s championship would be cut in half to 15 minutes, with proposers Greater Manchester feeling the existing rule takes away home advantage.

Shropshire’s current senior team squad are being canvassed for their views on the proposal by the selectors ahead of the vote, with the county’s representative tomorrow being secretary Dawn Gray.

Changes to the ladies championship would prevent counties from using the same green more than once per season for home legs and reinstate the British Ladies Averages Classic.