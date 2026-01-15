Wolves midfielder agrees loan move away

The 29-year-old is set to move back to France less than a year since making the switch to the Premier League and will move to the capital to join the side placed 15th in Ligue 1.

His full salary is being covered by Paris FC, who have also paid Wolves a loan fee, but there is no option for them to buy Munetsi permanently.

The Zimbabwean international is now set for his medical imminently as he completes a loan move away from Wolves.