Offers expected for star Wolves midfielder
Wolves are bracing themselves for offers for star midfielder Joao Gomes as interest intensifies, the Express & Star understands.
By Liam Keen
Published
Italian champions Napoli have already enquired about the 24-year-old and Spanish side Atletico Madrid have now opened talks with Gomes' representatives about a potential move.
It is understood neither side have contacted Wolves yet, but they are showing genuine interest in signing Gomes this month or in the summer.