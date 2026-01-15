Last call for early bird tickets for popular Builth Wells Aquathlon

Following the success of the first two events, the Builth Wells Aquathlon is back for its third year, and this time with a bit of a difference - the addition of a relay team event.

Builth Wells Aquathlon is delighted to offer early bird discount to participants who register before the end of January, for the popular charity event.

The deadline for the early bird tickets is Saturday 31 January.

The event will take place at The Groe, on Sunday, August 9 2026, and will offer participants an opportunity to take part in the three events in aid of the Wales Air Ambulance.

In this year’s event, there will be three events to choose from - individuals can take part in a 200m (8 length) pool swim followed by a 3k run, or a 400m (16 length) pool swim followed by a 5k run.

Then a two-person team can take part in the relay - one person will swim 400m, and their team mate will run the 5k. The minimum age to take part in the shorter event is 13 (as at 31.12.26) and they need to be 15 (as at 31.12.26) for the longer event and relay.

Each year Builth Wells Aquathlon has attracted between 70 to 80 participants.

In last year’s sporting event, the age of those taking part ranged between 12 to 81, so it really is an event not to be missed for all ages and abilities.

There will be a medal for all finishers and prizes for age category winners.

To register for the event, visit www.entrycentral.com/BuilthWellsAquathlon2026.

For more information, email builthaquathlon@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/groups/builthwellsaquathlon.