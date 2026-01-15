Ladislav Krejci's Wolves future revealed after initial loan move
Ladislav Krejci will become a permanent Wolves player in the summer after triggering the £20million clause in his loan deal, the Express & Star understands.
By Liam Keen
The 26-year-old signed on loan from Spanish side Girona in the summer for an initial £6million loan fee, with an option to make it permanent for an additional £20million.
That option became an obligation after Krejci played a certain number of games and the Express & Star understands that those terms have been met.