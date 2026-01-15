"I've got some difficult decisions" - Wolves boss set for selection dilemma

The Magpies come to Molineux on Sunday hoping to spoil Wolves' four-match unbeaten run and recent momentum.

Tolu Arokodare and Hwang Hee-chan have started the last four Premier League games as a front two, but dropped Jorgen Strand Larsen responded with an FA Cup hat-trick against Shrewsbury Town last time out.

Arokodare also scored off the bench in that game and Edwards says he will have a tough time deciding who leads the line.

He said: "There is a real competition in those positions. Channy's doing great and Tolu's been playing well as well.

"Tolu got his goal when he came on, so it's good.

"I've got some difficult decisions and obviously as a head coach, that's what we want."