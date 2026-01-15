Alongside the Albion owner, who spoke at a press conference for the first time since he took over the club, the pair covered a range of topics from the transfer market, to how Albion now face a '20 game season'.

Here are some of the key things we learned from Ramsay's unveiling:

'A coachable group'

Ramsay's focus and his clear message has been something that came out of not just his club media interview, but Wednesday's press conference.

He knows what he wants, and he will make sure the players are very clear on that too.

A lot of his comments were also a big shot in the arm to a group of players who have suffered a confidence hit in recent months.

One phrase given to Express & Star reporter Lewis Cox was that Albion are 'a coachable group'.

Eric Ramsay during a press conference on Wednesday (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

That shows that Ramsay believes there is quality in this squad, that they can climb the table. I think his words will not just been seen as a confidence boost for the players, but the club as a whole.