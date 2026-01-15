Aston Villa set to win transfer race and land striker Tammy Abraham with £30m summer signing claim

The 28-year-old striker, who previously had a loan spell with the club, is currently on loan at Besiktas from Serie A side Roma.

However, Villa have registered an interest in signing the England forward in recent days, and are set to beat off rival clubs to bring him back to England.

It is understood that the lure of a long term contract is how Villa have been able to persuade Abraham to make a return to the club.

Other Premier League sides, including Everton, were also keen on a move however the offer of a four and a half year deal has convinced the striker.

Despite this, his current situation is not straightforward as Villa must take part in negotiations with his loan club Besiktas, who have triggered an obligation to buy the striker.

It has been claimed that Villa are prepared to offer the Turkish outfit one of their players on loan to compensate for losing Abraham.

And summer signing Evann Guessand, who only joined Villa from Nice for £30m back in the summer, has been mentioned as a possible option.