West Brom midfielder granted compassionate leave after tragic family death

Diakite, who has been a key figure for Albion this season amid injuries in midfield, has returned to his native Mali to be with his family following the tragic news.

In a statement, Albion extended their sympathies to the Diakite family, and club captain Jed Wallace also pledged the support of the playing squad to their team mate.

He said: "We know how much Oussie is hurting right now and we hope he can take some comfort from the love we are sending his way.

“We are all thinking of him as he travels home and we will be here to support him when he returns to his family at the club.”

Players and staff also took to social media to send their best wishes to Diakite and his family, including owner Shilen Patel.