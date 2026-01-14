"We're not quitting" - Rodrigo Gomes gives clear message to Wolves fans

Wolves finished 2025 with a point at Manchester United, that brought an end to an 11-game losing run and seven since Rob Edwards had taken over as head coach.

The team are now on a four-game unbeaten streak following the 6-1 FA Cup win over Shrewsbury Town and despite the unlikelihood of Premier League survival, Gomes is not ready to give up.

"Of course we are not in a good position in the league, but we need to keep working hard," he said.

"We need to keep believing in ourselves, keep believing it's possible.

"Doing everything to win each game, game by game. I think now in this moment we need to think like that.