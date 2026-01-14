Watch: Shropshire amateur darts player's amazing nine-darter is caught on video

The perfect leg is an achievement which eludes even some of the world’s top professionals and landscape gardener Kacey Jones had never thrown one in 15 years of playing, not even in practice.

But all that changed on Sunday afternoon, when he sparked scenes of celebration at Shrewsbury’s Bagley sports and social club while playing for Salopians in their National League Division One match against Worcestershire.

Jones hit two 180s and then held his nerve with a treble 20, treble 19 and double 12 for the sporting moment of a lifetime.

He told the Shropshire Star: “It was totally surreal, doing that on stage in front of everyone.

“A nine-dart leg is so rare. You hardly ever see them so to do it in front of my team-mates and friends was special.

“Throwing it was no problem at all. I felt comfortable. I wasn’t really thinking about what I was doing.

“Then as soon as I hit the double and everyone was cheering it hit me. I actually went terrible for a couple of legs after because I was still in shock!”