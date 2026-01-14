The New Saints six points clear at the top of the Cymru Premier after phase one

An early goal from Jordan Williams, the division’s leading goalscorer, was enough to get the better of Colwyn Bay 1-0 at Park Hall on Tuesday night.

With second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads held to a 2-2 draw at Caernarfon Town at the same time, it enabled TNS to widen the gap between the top two as they chase another title.

The league will now split into the top six and bottom six for the final 10 matches of the season, with Saints leading the way going into their Championship Conference fixtures.

“We could, and wanted, to be further ahead, but then also as well this time last year we were one point ahead,” said Harrison. "Penybont were breathing down our throats at one point.

"Yes, it was a different scenario because we were playing European football up until Christmas almost, so we’re in a little bit different place.

“But we are five points ahead of where we were this time last year, so we’re really pleased with that.”

Williams struck for the 21st time in the league this season as early as the second minute. He nearly controlled an inviting cross from the left from Jordan Marshall before finding the net with a composed finish.

Eoin Farrell, who enjoyed an impressive debut for TNS in midfield, had an effort cleared off the line, and Ryan Brobbel volleyed narrowly wide as Saints pushed to extend the lead.

Home goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd had to be alert to make a near post save from Jordan Davies in the second half as TNS registered another clean sheet.

“Yes, pleased, really pleased,” added Harrison, delivering his post-match verdict. "I thought we started the game really well. The first 45 minutes we played at a really good tempo, passed the ball really well, moved it, really high energy, and then carried on in the second half as well.

“Probably disappointed we didn’t score a couple more, more so in the first half. We had more clear cut chances in the first half.”

