Shilen Patel admits West Brom 'do not regret' appointing Ryan Mason and details Eric Ramsay appointment process

Ramsay has become the Albion owners' third appointment in just over 12 months - as he succeeds Mason whose ill-fated time in charge came to an end last week following a defeat to Leicester City.

It comes after Tony Mowbray was initially appointed in January 2025 - and Patel was quizzed on the two failed appointments as he sat alongside Ramsay at his press unveiling at The Hawthorns.

Asked about the Mason decision and what has gone wrong, with Albion struggling in 18th in the Championship, Patel said: "When we made that decision we felt good about what could happen.

"As we moved through the season, it is a challenge to separate the signal from the noise.

"We had squad turnover, we had unfortunate situations that impacted our place in the table.

"We needed to take the time to understand where we were going and we don't regret decision at the time.

"I think now the goal is to look forward. It is a 20 game season ahead of us, outcomes matter, games matter and we want to to set a tone and I think there is a lot of great things to be accomplished this season."

The Albion owner was asked about what is expected of Albion this season - and whether a play-off push in the second half of the campaign is something the ownership are looking at.

Patel explained that the overall goal remains promotion to the Premier League - while also being asked as to why Albion have turned to Ramsay and why this appointment is so important.

"We've gone through an extensive process," explained Patel.

"What stood out about Eric as we were talking to various people, were his thoroughness, how he sets his team up, how he reflects on his own journey.

"In addition to that is his great knowledge of the game.

"We were really impressed by the person that Eric is.

"Every one (appointment) is critical, doubly so when in thick of the season and you have not got time to get feet under you. Eric is well equipped for that challenge.

"He has got to know the squad, has a great feeling for football in England."