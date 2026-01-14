Key Shrewsbury Town man staying until the end of the season

Since signing for Salop in October, the former Oxford United and Huddersfield Town man has become a key part of the midfield as Town try to avoid relegation out of the Football League.

And after making 14 appearances in his first three months in Shropshire, 32-year-old Ruffels will now be staying until the summer.

Boss Michael Appleton said: “Bringing Josh in has been key for us because of the experience he has.

"He can play in a number of different positions. We’ve been using him in central midfield, but he’s equally comfortable at centre-back, left-back or wing-back, which gives us real flexibility.

"I know exactly what he brings as a person as well - I worked with him for three years at Oxford and the character he has is so important for the group.

"He’s already had a big impact in the dressing room, and that attitude and mentality will be vital for us over the remaining 22 games of the season.”