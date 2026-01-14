Key Shrewsbury Town man staying until the end of the season
Shrewsbury Town have extended Josh Ruffels' deal until the end of the season.
Since signing for Salop in October, the former Oxford United and Huddersfield Town man has become a key part of the midfield as Town try to avoid relegation out of the Football League.
And after making 14 appearances in his first three months in Shropshire, 32-year-old Ruffels will now be staying until the summer.
Boss Michael Appleton said: “Bringing Josh in has been key for us because of the experience he has.
"He can play in a number of different positions. We’ve been using him in central midfield, but he’s equally comfortable at centre-back, left-back or wing-back, which gives us real flexibility.
"I know exactly what he brings as a person as well - I worked with him for three years at Oxford and the character he has is so important for the group.
"He’s already had a big impact in the dressing room, and that attitude and mentality will be vital for us over the remaining 22 games of the season.”