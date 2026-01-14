Ramsay joined Albion on Sunday to replace Ryan Mason - who was axed after ten straight losses which ended with last week's defeat to Leicester.

The 34-year-old arrives from Minnesota United having had two successful seasons in the MLS.

The young coach has seen his stock rising in England for some time - having worked at Chelsea and Manchester United, before turning down managerial posts in the EFL.

Ramsay spoke to the press for the first time since his arrival at the club during a press conference at The Hawthorns alongside chairman and owner Shilen Patel.

And Ramsay explained how it has not taken long for him to settle in - while he has already been impressed by the players.

He said: "We've had a really good welcoming from the staff, and they are staff who care for the well being of the club.

"We have a group of players who are incredibly professional, want to improve and get better and I could not have had a better couple of days.

"It has felt like home pretty quickly, and I can only feel optimistic about the position I am in at the moment."

Eric Ramsay and James Morrison (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Ramsay fielded questions on Albion's position and coming in at a club that is sitting 18th in the table and just seven points above the drop zone.

The new Albion manager explained how the training ground and the atmosphere in the club isn't one of a side that is struggling.

And he again outlined what he expects from his players as they look to climb up the table - starting with Ramsay's bow at The Hawthorns on Friday.

He added: "I don't get a sense of walking into something that feels troubled.

"There is a great culture among the staff and the players, we have people who have worked at a high level, who have been at the club for a long time.

"It is a tight knit group of capable staff. Me and Dennis have been welcomed by James Morrison, Damia, Boaz Myhill, Tony Strudwick and we have got our finger on the pulse pretty quickly.

"I am walking into something that feels right for someone who can enjoy success in these conditions.

"I want it to be clear what the expectations are on the team, what the standards are, and the messages have been around that.

"What it is we will expect from the team and how we will build a high performance culture in this team.

"I am not thinking any further than Friday. My strength as a coach is the focus on the day to day and how every morning needs to feel.

"If you can get that right over a season, then what you want arrives with that."