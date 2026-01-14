Impressive young West Brom full-back spotted back in training amid upcoming return from ankle surgery

Alex Williams was handed a first competitive senior start for Albion in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season - thrust into the spotlight by former boss Ryan Mason.

He had been training with Albion and had been highly thought of in the academy for some time.

It looked like it was going to be his chance - and a few days later he was in action again as a late substitute in a 1-0 victory over Stoke City.

However, his season and his progression took a bit of a hit as he picked up an injury while on international duty with Wales under 21s, and had to undergo ankle surgery which was set to rule him out until the new year.

Now it looks as though the young full back is soon to be back in contention.

Williams had the chance to impress new boss Eric Ramsay, as he was spotted in Albion training on Tuesday.

It is not known how long it will be before he is in consideration for a spot in the Albion squad - but it is a positive sign for an Albion side that has had struggles in the right back area this season.

Alfie Gilchrist has so far failed to hit the mark - and while George Campbell has put in impressive displays, it is clear his best position is in the middle of the backline.

Despite being out injured, Albion had seen enough to and Williams a new deal back in October, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2028.

Speaking after signing his new contract, the Welsh full back said: "I’m buzzing, this is where I want to be and where I want to play football,.

“I’ve had a taste for it at the start of the season, going to Austria, playing in the Carabao Cup, and then getting the last 10 minutes at Stoke.

“All you want as a young player is to be given an opportunity and when I received that, I felt ready.

“Now that I’ve got a few years ahead of me guaranteed, I can kick on. You can never rest in football and I’m going to continue working really hard.”