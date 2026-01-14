Former Shrewsbury Town boss makes management return - replacing ex-Salop defender at non-league club

Hurst - who led Salop to the 2017/18 League One play-off final before returning for a second spell six years later - has rejoined National League outfit Boston United, taking long-term assistant Chris Doig with him.

He was first in charge of the Pilgrims alongside former Rotherham team-mate Rob Scott between 2009 and 2011, leading them to promotion to Conference North.

The 51-year-old rejoins Boston with them 16th in the National League, having just sacked former Shrewsbury defender Graham Coughlan.

Pilgrims chairman David Newton said: "We are delighted that Paul has agreed to re-join Boston United. We enjoyed great success during his previous spell at the club, along with Rob Scott, which led to a very successful period for Paul – and I was delighted to see him rise to managing in the Championship."

After leaving for Grimsby Town in 2011, Hurst then rocked up in Shropshire in 2016 - keeping Town in League One before going on to take them to Wembley twice the following season.

But Championship club Ipswich Town then came calling - though it did not pan out in Suffolk as he was sacked just months into the job.

He has since managed Scunthorpe, before returning to Grimsby and then Salop in 2024 - where he kept the club up, but was then sacked after a disappointing start to the following season that would ultimately end in relegation.