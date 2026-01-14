Fan column: Rob Edwards deserves proper Wolves backing

Interpret them as you wish but the statistics don’t lie; one solitary win in 10 league matches since Rob Edwards returned to Molineux.

A couple of drawn games making for an insubstantial return of just five points accrued from the 30 on offer. Any notion of the apocryphal ‘new manager bounce’ having no foundation.

His first four home games notable only for the excruciatingly awful performances with Edwards himself seemingly at a loss to impart any significant remedial action. Even the belated win came with much qualification; West Ham were berated, their performance dubbed as the most inept surrender served up by any Premier League team all season.

The Hammers feebly succumbing to the worst team in the league, a Wolves’ outfit who previously hadn’t registered a win in eight calendar months. Any ringing endorsement for either Edwards or his players resoundingly keyed onto silent mode.