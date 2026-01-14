The new Albion boss arrived at the club earlier this week and took training with his new players for the first time.

For Mepham, a summer arrival at Albion, he is a face who will be familiar to the new Albion boss having worked with Ramsay during their time with Wales.

Ramsay spent a period as assistant coach to former boss Rob Page - a dual role alongside his position on the first team staff at Manchester United.

The Albion defender has outlined the attention to detail that Ramsay goes into and how he is hopeful the new Baggies boss can replicate his success in the MLS.

He gave a flavour of what was said in Ramsay's first meeting with the players - but insisted that the responsibility on results was ultimately down to the players.

Speaking to the Albion website, Mepham said: “I've worked with Eric Ramsay before during our time with the Wales national team. It was only one camp or two, but certainly, when he came in he was very vocal in the meetings and the attention to detail was really high.

"He’s a young head coach and a really good, aspiring coach. We can all see the progress he’s made in the MLS and if he can have a similar impact here, that would be amazing for everyone.

“It’s what you see in a lot of managers now. We came out of our first meeting with him with a clear idea as to how he wants to set us up.

“The instructions and the information is going to be crystal clear for us to go out and deliver. He’s someone I’ve heard really good things about, and my experiences, personally, in the small time I worked with him are really positive.

“He’s got ideas. Ultimately, they can only give you the foundations to go out and then it’s down to us as players to put that into practice to turn the season around.

“We’ll get a better idea in the weeks to come, but now is a great opportunity for him and his staff to get their ideas across and for us players to impress.”

Ramsay arrives at the club with Albion on a ten match away losing run - with the side sitting 18th in the Championship table.

They are just seven points above the drop zone and need a turnaround in form to avoid being further dragged into trouble.

And Mepham explained that it is on the players to 'put things right'.

He added: "I think it’s been a frustrating season for everyone.

“When I came to the club there were high expectations, and rightly so when you see the quality of players that we’ve got in the team. It’s now down to us. We’ve got 20 games left to put things right – especially with the addition of the new head coach.

“We hope we can turn things around. There are lots of opportunities and lots of points still up for grabs. I don’t think there’s ever been any question marks around the talent in the squad, it’s just about putting everything together and committing to what we’ve set out to achieve.