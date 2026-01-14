Bumper start to the 2026 season - bowls round-up

The Whitchurch-based bowling association will host two big British Parks competitions before May is out, having already held its Senior Merits before then.

AGM time for the body is Tuesday, March 10 (venue to be confirmed) before the men’s and ladies Merits are held on Good Friday, April 3, with a morning start time to avoid clashing with opening night in the Shropshire Premier League.

“The Merits are open to both male and female bowlers who must be members of a club which is affiliated to North Shropshire Parks,” said an association spokesperson.

“Entry costs £10, there’s total prize money of £640 and the last four will automatically qualify for the British Parks Men’s Merit finals on Sunday, August 30, in North Staffordshire.

“The last four, and probably last eight, will automatically qualify for the British Parks Ladies Merit finals on Sunday, May 31, which we will be hosting in North Shropshire."

As well as the Ladies Merit finals, North Shropshire will also host the British Parks’ Junior 10-a-side Championship on Sunday, April 20.

Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League



The oldest veterans bowling league in Shropshire is heading towards a full house in its current structure.

Interest from a potential new team looks set to give the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League five full divisions of 12 sides this coming year.

“Further to the league officers meeting in October, Charlton have expressed an interest in entering a second team in the league,” said secretary John Palmer.

The Hadley-based club will need to confirm if they are pressing ahead with the new team in the six-a-side league on Wednesday afternoons at its AGM on Thursday, February 12 at the Sinclair club in Telford (1.30pm).

No rule change proposals have been received from member clubs for the annual meeting, but the officers want to change eligibility rules for the later stages of the Charity Shield and pay clubs for hosting league events.