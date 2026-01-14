AFC Telford United fail in their attempts to get FA Trophy tie changed

Following two call-offs following Storm Goretti on Saturday and then further rain on Tuesday, the tie has now been rescheduled to be played at Hornchurch on Tuesday, January 20, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

That has the knock-on effect of Bucks' home National League North clash with Chorley will have to be moved to a later date - meaning it will be more than four weeks since Telford have had a home game by the time they take to the field against King's Lynn Town on January 24.

Bucks had hoped to get the Trophy tie played at the Seah Stadium, but confirmed in a statement that this had been turned down.

The statement read: "Although we were keen to explore alternatives, the Football Association required that the game take place on a date they had specified.

"We expressed our views to the FA regarding the circumstances of the two Hornchurch postponements and proposed a date for the game to be played at AFC Telford United’s Seah Stadium, but our proposal was unsuccessful.

"This regrettably means that our Enterprise National League North fixture at home to Chorley for the same evening, already rescheduled once, will be rescheduled a second time, with FA competitions taking precedence.

"We will confirm a new date for the Chorley fixture in due course."