Shrewsbury Town closing in on new defender signing

Several clubs across the EFL have been credited with an interest in the 6ft 5in Flint Town man, but it is Salop who have stolen a march by activating his release clause.

The 22-year-old, who started out at Stoke City, has also played for non-league sides AFC Fylde, Ramsbottom United, Radcliffe and Stafford Rangers.

So far this month, Salop have brought in strikers Iwan Morgan and Trey Ogunsuyi on loan, and earlier today tied up a deal for out-of-contract former Wycombe and Stevenage midfielder Nick Freeman.