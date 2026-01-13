Shrews Views S5 E10: Poddy is back and a Salop six pointer

After a break for a couple of months - the podcast is back with a new man in the hotseat.

Luke Powell, the Shropshire Star's new Shrewsbury reporter joins Jonny Drury for the latest episode to talk all things Salop.

From Wolves and the FA Cup, to the transfer window, they cover it all.

And there is the small matter of a huge relegation six pointer against Harrogate on Saturday!