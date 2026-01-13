'My first port of call': New West Brom boss Eric Ramsay on potential January transfer window activity as he assesses Albion squad

It is just 12 months on from Tony Mowbray's arrival at the club - as the former title winning boss took over from Carlos Corberan.

During the last January window, Albion brought in a handful of new players including Isaac Price and Tammer Bany.

They also made loan moves for strikers Will Lankshear and Adam Armstrong as they bolstered their squad - but the campaign ultimately ended in disappointment as they slipped out of play-off contention.

Asked about the transfer window this week, Ramsay said work is going on behind the scenes but his focus is on what he has available to him at the moment - as he prepares for his Hawthorns bow against Middlesbrough on Friday night.

In an interview with WBATV: "There undeniably will be work going on behind the scenes with staff already in place here to see whether the squad can be improved between now and the end of the season.

"My job is to get a feel of what the players have to offer and a real sense of what is in the building, how with the right work, the right coaching, the right framework, can we start to become really, really competitive.

"Of course, everyone would love the squad to improve, I don't think any club in our position would want to stand still in any way.

"But my first port of call is the players we have and squeezing the most out of them."