Incorrect VAR decisions on the rise - as Wolves penalty mistake in Everton defeat explained

And it seems that has re-occurred this season.

New figures have been released showing that the number of VAR errors have risen in the first half of the Premier League season.

Data taken from the Key Match Incidents Panel has revealed that the number of errors have increased by 30 per cent.

It is a marked improvement ion previous years, with 20 errors at this point in 2023/24 - and 23 in 2022/23.

The number of incorrect interventions are down but the total number of overturns have dropped.

In Wolves' case, the number of errors suffered as one, but the numbers of errors gained was also one.

Hugo Bueno in the heart of the action against Everton on Tuesday night

Wolves' first involvement in the mistakes came in their 3-2 home defeat against Everton - when Huge Bueno was denied a penalty.

According to the KMI panel, Bueno went down under the a challenge from Iliman Ndiaye and referee Michael Oliver allowed play to continue.

The VAR, Craig Pawson, decided there was not enough in it for a review.

The panel said: "Bueno turns back into Ndiaye who does not make any contact on the ball. The contact made is careless and the panel felt that a penalty should have been awarded."

It has also ruled that a wrong decision was given in Wolves' favour - in their defeat at home to Manchester United.

The incident was a handball decision against Emmanuel Agbadou. The panel ruled that the Wolves defender leaned into the path of a shot to stop the ball - and the VAR did not send the referee to the monitor.

The panel said: "Agbadou leans in towards the ball with a straight arm and his arm blocks the shot heading towards goal."