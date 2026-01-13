Former TNS boss lands new role in USL Championship

The Australian coach, who joined the Saints have coached at Premier League academies - won a league title with the club and led them to within touching distance of qualifying for the group stages of the UEFA Conference League.

However he was axed the following summer having been knocked out of Europe. Since then he has had spells in Gibraltar, at Peterborough United and most recently as manager of Hartlepool United.

Now he has moved to the US, and takes over at the Loudoun United, who play in the second tier of US football.

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the Ownership Group, President Karl Sharman, and Sporting Director Alen Marcina for their confidence, support, and trust,” said Limbrick.

“Their vision, along with the club’s clear values and objectives, strongly aligns with my own ambitions and commitment to building a winning culture. I am eager to begin working with the club as we strive for success both on and off the field.”