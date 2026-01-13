Do West Brom have a Reyes Cleary sell on clause - as former Baggies youngster stars in FA Cup Liverpool clash

The Albion academy graduate departed the club back in the summer - having spent the previous season out on loan with Walsall and Hartlepool United.

Cleary was grabbing headlines throughout his time in the Albion youth system - and had a limited number of opportunities to impressed at first team level.

He was out of contract back in the summer and was offered a new deal at The Hawthorns.

However, he turned it down and opted to make a move to Barnsley.

Since then he has been impressing in League One, netting a goal from inside his own half in a clash with Bradford City earlier this year.

And that has led to interest from Championship clubs - with Blackburn Rovers said to be interested. Ironically, Rovers boss Valerien Ismael was the manager who handed Cleary his debut at Albion.

Reyes Cleary (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

On Monday evening he was earning plaudits from all angles, as he starred and picked up the TNT Sports man of the match award following Barnsley's 3-1 defeat at Anfield against Liverpool.

That will only lead to his stock rising even further - but whether he lands a move remains to be seen.

If he does move on from Barnsley - what would that mean for West Brom?

As reported by the Express & Star earlier this season - it is believed that Albion inserted a sell on clause into the deal with Barnsley.

That deal is set to be worth in the region of 20 per cent.