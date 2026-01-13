Dave Edwards: Everyone at Shrewsbury Town needs to come together ahead of huge clash

There was optimism from the fan base, despite the current predicament they're in and current performances, with the chance in the FA Cup that you can pull a performance out of the bag and have a good day.

But Town weren't at their best and Wolves probably were and it was difficult for the fans to take, especially after the effort it took everyone to get there with the train network being down and the early kick-off.

The fans that made the trip deserve credit but there was a real sense of frustration at full-time.

The early goals really hurt them. As a game plan you want to try and limit Wolves to very little in that opening 10 to 15 minutes.

You want to get through that unscathed without conceding a goal and to do that they needed to have the ball in front of them. They needed to sit deeper, keep their shape and not allow any space behind and then hope for some counter-attacking moments.

But Town were too aggressive and tried to play offside for the first goal. I don't know if that's just player error or the way we were set up, but we gave Wolves space in behind for the first two goals.

That makes it difficult as the Wolves players are full of confidence at 2-0 and the home fans are absolutely buzzing.

Credit to Town for rallying to get a foothold in the game and it was excellent work from John Marquis to win and score the penalty and for 10 to 15 minutes Town looked good.

They obviously weren't throwing bodies forward, but they were in the game and Wolves were starting to get a bit frustrated, until Town unfortunately gifted them the third goal.